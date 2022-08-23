Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.08.2022
PR Newswire
23.08.2022 | 18:04
91 Leser
Tilt Five to Bring Award-Winning CATAN to Holographic Life

Global Phenomenon Tabletop Game Arrives on AR Gaming System For Spring 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilt Five, Inc., an Augmented Reality (AR) entertainment company, in partnership with CATAN GmbH, CATAN Studio, Twin Sails Interactive, and Blazing Griffin is pleased to announce the beloved CATAN game will be reimagined as tabletop holograms on the Tilt Five AR gaming system. CATAN - Tilt Five AR is set to release Spring 2023.