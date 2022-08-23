Broadcast Management Group, Inc.: Graham Taylor joins Broadcast Management Group's Sports Division as Executive Producer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESWIRE / August 23, 2022 / Broadcast Management Group (BMG) taps Emmy Award winner Graham Taylor as Executive Producer for BMG's Sports Division.

Graham is no stranger to BMG. He has been working with BMG for the last couple of years, producing a wide variety of sports programming ranging from AHL Hockey and IFL Football to the Big West Basketball and Beach Volleyball Championships. Graham is experienced with both on-site and REMI producing and has been a leader in BMG's REMI workflow, which utilizes centralized technology and decentralized production teams. Using this workflow, he has produced many events from his Phoenix home. In addition, Graham produced playoff games in the inaugural post-season of the NHL on TNT carried nationally in the U.S.

Graham has also recently worked covering international sports. He was an Associate Producer for Olympic Broadcasting Services' multi-clip feed productions for both the Tokyo Summer Olympics (Beach Volleyball) and Beijing Winter Games (Ice Hockey). He also recently concluded the first World Athletics Championships in the United States as the Clipping Bureau Producer.

"Our Sports Division has expanded considerably during the last year and bringing on a sports veteran like Graham will be a great asset to our clients," said Dave Weiler, SVP of Sports Production and Consulting. "Graham will manage our above the line, full time staff and contractors working on our sporting events, along with creating original sports programing."

"Working for BMG has allowed me to re-imagine roles and workflow in the live production sphere, including my own," said Graham. "With BMG's unique REMI approach, we can draw talent from around the globe with ease and incorporate them into several of our sports packages where they fit best. The chance to lead the sports creative division and work with a leadership group that puts people, product and progress first is an opportunity I could not pass up."

"Graham understands our business model and will be an asset as our Sports Division's Executive Producer as we continue to educate people on the centralized technology/decentralized workflow model," said Todd Mason, Chief Executive officer of Broadcast Management Group.

About Broadcast Management Group

Broadcast Management Group is a full service global media company with six divisions: Live Production,Event Management, Creative Services, Broadcast Consulting, Managed Services, and Systems Integration. BMG operates a proprietary REMI Broadcast Operations Center and spoke network along with custom-built REMI Mobile Units. The company has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Washington, D.C.

