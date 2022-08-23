Fractional Flow Reserve Market Size Worth $1.81 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fractional flow reserve market size is expected to reach USD 1.81 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2030. The widening proliferation of cardiovascular diseases coupled with mounting cases of diabetes in developed as well as developing economies is escalating the growth of the market. Furthermore, the launch of novel devices in the fractional flow reserve (FFR) market such as guidewires and monitoring systems are also anticipated to aid market growth. For instance, in May 2019, Philips launched the IntraSight interventional applications platform. This platform offers a comprehensive unit of IVUS, FFR, IFR, and co-registration modalities to speed up routine procedures and simplify complex interventions.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

FFR monitoring systems accounted for a significant share of over 41.0% in 2021 owing to the extensive usage in single and multiple vessel CAD.

FFR guidewires are expected to advance at a profitable rate during the forecast period due to an increase in fractional flow reserve procedures conducted globally.

Single-vessel coronary artery disease dominated the market with a share of over 50% in 2021, owing to the wide application of the device in CAD, coupled with the rise in the geriatric population.

North America held a significant share of the FFR industry as of 2021, due to the increased investment in R&D by the medical device companies and the presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure.

regional FFR industry is anticipated to witness major growth due to rising healthcare spending and a rise in diabetes cases in countries such as and . The industry participants are engaged in extensive research activities to develop novel FFR devices for the diagnosis of cardiac disorders.

In July 2021 , HeartFlow proclaimed it is merging with Longview Acquisition Corp. II, to become a publicly traded corporation. Upon accomplishment of the proposed transaction, the combined corporation will operate as HeartFlow Group Inc.

Read 150-page full market research report for more Insights, "Fractional Flow Reserve Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Multi-vessel CAD, Single-vessel CAD), By Product (Monitoring Systems, Guidewires), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Fractional Flow Reserve Market Growth & Trends

In an independent study by SCAI in 2019, it was observed that FFR possesses the capability to decide the treatment plan for Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) which could be either PCI (Percutaneous Coronary Intervention) or CABG (Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting). This is anticipated to help the physicians and provide an effective treatment plan to patients, thereby increasing adoption of the same in the coming five years.

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth owing to growing initiatives by market players, government support, and others. For instance, in July 2020, Acist Medical Systems, Inc., a Bracco Group Corporation, proclaimed the international introduction of the Navvus II rapid exchange FFR microcatheter, a second-generation device for use with the firm's RXi rapid exchange FFR system in percutaneous coronary intervention procedures. Moreover, consolidation activities, such as the acquisition of St. Jude by Abbott in 2017 in order to increase its foothold in the cardiovascular devices market, are likely to keep the market highly competitive and thereby augur well for the overall market growth.

Fractional Flow Reserve Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global fractional flow reserve market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Fractional Flow Reserve Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

FFR Guidewires

FFR Monitoring Systems

Fractional Flow Reserve Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Multi-vessel Coronary Artery Disease

Single-vessel Coronary Artery Disease

Fractional Flow Reserve Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Turkey

List of Key Players in the Fractional Flow Reserve Market

Opsens Medical

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific

ACIST Medical Systems

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Opsens, Inc.

HeartFlow, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Pie Medical Imaging

CathWorks

Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV

