Allstar Health Brands, Inc.: AllStarHealth Brands Inc., and XR-Labs Reached New Agreement to Develop Multiverse Based "Mega Sports Village & Entertainment Center"

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / AllStar Health Brands Inc (OTC PINK:ALST) ("AllStar" or "the Company") announces the development of a "MetaVerse" based "Mega Sports Village and Mall" through a joint cooperative venture between AllStar Health Brands Inc and XR-LABS LLC., division of TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTC: TSPG)

Advent Galaxy is a division of TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTC: TSPG), see AllStar Health Brands Inc.'s press release on March 17, 2022.

AllStarHealth Brands and XR-LABS coupled with Advent Galaxy's "3D Metaverse Platform Technology" will bring a world class "MetaVerse Sport and Shopping Experience" to consumers. The "Mega Sports Village and Mall" will bring a one-of-a-kind 3D Metaverse Experiences with AI Avatars, E-commerce and NFT shopping capabilities. Furthermore, the companies will explore live streaming of sports team events that are currently unavailable in local marketplaces."

Peter Wanner, President of AllStarHealth Brands says, "This is a huge opportunity for ALST to generate revenues by driving potential lessors and customers to the "Mega Sports Village and Mall" on a continuous basis."

XR-LABS / Advent Galaxy, Inc.:

Founded in Miami, FL XR-LABS is a co-created community of professionals and enthusiasts who are passionate about building and connecting Global AR/VR/XR Networks, that aim to integrate with other emerging technology. They seek to empower and accelerate Tech Communities and content creators to both catalyze and inspire Local and global Alliances. Their long-term goal is to create Original IP Content and showcase the latest and greatest in the Global XR industry. XR Labs is an advanced technology company, focusing on the metaverse products and services, with the ability of bring revolutionary experiences such as Virtual Burning Man, XR Miami (DIGITAL TWIN City) and Advent GALAXY EXPO (Business MetaVerse).

AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

AllStar Health Brands Inc a specialty HealthCare Products Company dedicated to improving health and quality of life by offering select, nutritional supplements, over the counter remedies, and medicines all across the Americas and Europe. AllStar's goal is to bring additional products to the market and provide new, innovative options for better health and wellbeing, as well as grow the company through acquisitions, mergers, and joint ventures.

