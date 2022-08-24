Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 15 August to 19 August 2022.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/15/2022 FR0010313833 414 89.9147 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/17/2022 FR0010313833 7,000 89.4759 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/18/2022 FR0010313833 7,000 89.5677 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/19/2022 FR0010313833 7,000 88.6151 XPAR TOTAL 21,414 89.2330

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/

