Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Absolut gegen den Strom: Aktuell große Gewinner und die potenziell sehr große Gewinnchance…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFGD ISIN: BMG359472021 Ticker-Symbol: 0QQA 
Tradegate
23.08.22
21:58 Uhr
33,740 Euro
-0,060
-0,18 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLEX LNG LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLEX LNG LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,38034,04007:31
33,74033,86023.08.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.08.2022 | 07:05
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLEX LNG: Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2022 Presentation

August 24, 2022
Hamilton, Bermuda

Please find enclosed the presentation of Flex LNG Ltd.'s second quarter 2022 results which will be presented in a live video webcast today at 15:00 CEST (9:00 a.m. EST).

In order to watch the webcast, use the following link:

https://events.webcast.no/viewer-registration/DWEGc5CD/register

A Q&A session will be held after the webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

In conjunction with the quarterly results we have published a short video in which Øystein Kalleklev, CEO of Flex LNG, discusses the highlights of the second quarter. The video can be accessed through the following link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qq2OXscX3k0.

The short video and the second quarter 2022 presentation can also be accessed on our website www.flexlng.com

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: ir@flexlng.com

This announcement is considered to include inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This announcement was published by Knut Traaholt, CFO of Flex LNG, at the date and time set out above.


Attachment

  • Flex LNG - Q2 2022 Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6c0d64a5-587f-42f2-9a45-6b3f6f22990f)

FLEX LNG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.