Mittwoch, 24.08.2022
PR Newswire
24.08.2022 | 08:04
80 Leser
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.: Nippon Express (Middle East) Obtains ISO 45001:2018 Certification for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems

TOKYO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Middle East) L.L.C. (hereinafter "NX Middle East"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has obtained ISO 45001:2018 certification for its occupational health and safety management systems, effective June 29.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202208225337-O1-Riz6Hi3E

The Nippon Express Group is endeavoring to obtain ISO certification out of commitment to maintaining and improving the quality of its operations as a useful means of ensuring the Group's sustainable development and improving its performance to enhance customer satisfaction.

NX Middle East strove to acquire ISO 45001:2018 certification to create a system under which all employees involved in its business activities could work with peace of mind by providing a safe and healthy working environment and reducing the risk of work-related industrial accidents.

The Nippon Express Group will continue pursuing business growth alongside its stakeholders based on its unchanging values of safety, compliance and quality and in accordance with its Corporate Philosophy of advancing society through logistics.

Details of ISO 45001:2018 certification
- Name of organization: Nippon Express (Middle East) L.L.C.
- Date of certification: June 29, 2022
- Certification standard: ISO 45001:2018
- Certified businesses: Logistics and forwarding businesses
- Certifying body: ARS Assessment Private Limited

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

© 2022 PR Newswire
