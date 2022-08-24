The month of May saw Japan and South Korea set a new benchmark for solar electricity generation, according to a London-based think tank, but PV is still dwarfed by fossil fuel-powered electricity in the two countries.Japan and South Korea generated record amounts of solar electricity in May, according to clean energy thinktank Ember. The London-based policy group in July published figures indicating Japan generated more than 10 TWh of solar power in May, up from the previous record of around 9.5 TWh in April 2021; and South Korea hit around 3.25 TWh of solar in May, up from the previous month's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...