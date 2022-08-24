Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Absolut gegen den Strom: Aktuell große Gewinner und die potenziell sehr große Gewinnchance…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YJNS ISIN: CA6871961059 Ticker-Symbol: UR2 
Frankfurt
24.08.22
08:01 Uhr
0,122 Euro
+0,008
+7,02 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OROSUR MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OROSUR MINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1220,14409:25
ACCESSWIRE
24.08.2022 | 08:08
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orosur Mining Inc Announces Block Listing Six Monthly Return

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) announces the following block listing six monthly return:

Name of applicant:

Orosur Mining Inc.

Name of scheme:

Unlisted Warrants

Period of return:

From:

24/02/2022

To

23/08/2022


Balance of unallotted securities under scheme (s) from previous return:

10,897,058

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Nil

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/ allotted at end of period:

10,897,058






Name of contact:

Louis Castro

Telephone number of contact:

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

For further information, please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Executive Chairman
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer focused on identifying and advancing projects in South America. The Company currently operates in Colombia, Argentina and Brazil.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713279/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-Block-Listing-Six-Monthly-Return

OROSUR MINING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.