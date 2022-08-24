Vimian Group: Vimian's Interim Report for the Second Quarter of 2022

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / Vimian Group (STO:VIMIAN)

Solid performance in challenging macroeconomic environment

Revenue increased by 70 per cent to EUR 67m (39.4), of which 1.0 per cent was organic growth (5.2 per cent excluding livestock diagnostics)

Adjusted EBITA EUR 17.7m (12.2), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 26.4 per cent (30.8)

Operating profit totalled EUR 7.9m (1.6), including items affecting comparability of EUR -5.7m (-7.6). Profit for the quarter totalled EUR 10.0m (-3.0)

Earnings per share before dilution EUR 0.03 (-0.01) and after dilution EUR 0.03 (-0.01)

"Vimian delivers another solid quarter with 70 per cent revenue growth to EUR 67 million, and an adjusted EBITA margin of 26.4 per cent. Excluding livestock diagnostics, a market that continues to face headwinds, organic growth was 5.2 per cent and 10.3 per cent on a pro-forma basis. The Group shows resilience and solidifies market positions in a historically challenging macroeconomic environment. We are well positioned with a focus on advanced care and chronic diseases, targeting an ageing pet population", says Dr. Fredrik Ullman, CEO of Vimian Group.

Last twelve months pro-forma revenues (including the full year impact of all acquisitions completed during the twelve months ending 30 June) reached EUR 269.8 million and pro-forma EBITDA EUR 79.6 million.

"Over the past one and half year, we have doubled the size of the company and significantly strengthened our position in the global animal health market, entering new geographies, adding new portfolios and technologies, and advancing our innovation pipeline. In the second quarter alone, we completed four strategic add-on acquisitions taking pro-forma revenues to EUR 269.8 million", says Dr. Fredrik Ullman, CEO of Vimian Group.

About Vimian

Vimian is a global, fast-growing group of innovation-driven companies with a shared passion for making a positive impact through improving animal health. Together, we put science, technology and our customers' needs at the centre of everything we do to deliver effective solutions to veterinary professionals, labs and pet parents around the world. We bring together pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses in animal health, with an aim to create a uniquely diversified proposition of products and services of the highest standard. Our group covers four essential and rapidly evolving areas within animal health: Specialty Pharma, Diagnostics, Veterinary Services and MedTech. Vimian provides individual businesses with access to our networks, expertise, infrastructure and capital to accelerate innovation and growth. We are as passionate about supporting leadership within our existing businesses, as we are about welcoming new partners to the Vimian family - together helping us make an even greater impact by improving animal health. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian and our family of companies reach over 15,000 customers in +150 markets, employ more than 700 people and have a combined annual turnover of approximately EUR 170 million. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed the Company's Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se, +46 (0) 8-528 00 399. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.

