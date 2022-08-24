The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 24.08.2022
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 24.08.2022
Aktien
1 SE0017769847 Engcon AB
2 IT0005495335 BiFire S.p.A.
3 IT0005497893 SolidWorld Group S.p.A.
4 FR0014005I80 S.M.A.I.O S.A.
5 CA30326X1015 FRX Innovations Inc.
6 FR001400A3Q3 ICAPE HOLDING
7 FR00140066X4 METAVISIO
Anleihen
1 XS2524143554 Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A.
2 DE000DD5A077 DZ BANK AG
3 XS2526505123 Banco Santander S.A.
4 DE000A30WFV1 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
5 XS2526486159 NN Group N.V.
6 US693475BF18 The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
