The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 24.08.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 24.08.2022Aktien1 SE0017769847 Engcon AB2 IT0005495335 BiFire S.p.A.3 IT0005497893 SolidWorld Group S.p.A.4 FR0014005I80 S.M.A.I.O S.A.5 CA30326X1015 FRX Innovations Inc.6 FR001400A3Q3 ICAPE HOLDING7 FR00140066X4 METAVISIOAnleihen1 XS2524143554 Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A.2 DE000DD5A077 DZ BANK AG3 XS2526505123 Banco Santander S.A.4 DE000A30WFV1 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG5 XS2526486159 NN Group N.V.6 US693475BF18 The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.