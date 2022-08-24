easyJet plc: Directorate Change

DJ Directorate Change

24 August 2022

easyJet plc

('easyJet' or the 'Company')

Board Changes

easyJet announces the following changes to its Board:

-- Harald Eisenächer, Dr Detlef Trefzger and Ryanne van der Eijk are to join the Board as Non-ExecutiveDirectors with effect from 1 September 2022.

-- After four years on the Board and due to his relocation to Singapore, Nick Leeder has decided to stepdown as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 30 September 2022.

-- After nearly nine years on the Board and in line with corporate governance best practise, AndreasBierwirth, Non-Executive Director, has notified the Board that he will not be seeking re-election at the Company'snext AGM in 2023.

-- Julie Southern, Senior Independent Director, has also indicated that she will not be seeking re-electionat the next AGM, having served on the Board for five years and following her appointment as Chair Designate of RWSHoldings plc.

Harald brings significant experience of the travel and aviation industry, having held senior executive positions with Lufthansa and Sabre Travel Network. He most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer for Infare, the leading provider of competitor air travel data based in Denmark, and now serves as a member of their Supervisory Board. He has previously held senior positions with Deutsche Telekom, eBay and Hoechst. In addition to Infare, he currently serves as a member of the Advisory Board for Solytic, a German cleantech start-up.

Detlef brings significant transportation and logistics experience, having only recently stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of Kuehne + Nagel, the global transport and logistics company based in Switzerland, a position he held since 2013. Prior to this he held senior positions with DB Schenker and Roland Berger.

Ryanne has extensive airline operations and customer service experience, having had a twenty year career with KLM, her last role being as Chief Experience Officer. She currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of Mentaal Beter, an organisation focused on mental healthcare in the Netherlands. Her previous senior executive appointments also include Chief Operating Officer for Dubai Airports and Chief Experience Officer for Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone in the UAE.

Membership of the Committees will change as follows with effect from 1 September 2022:

-- Harald Eisenächer will become a member of the Remuneration Committee and Finance Committee.

-- Detlef Trefzger will become a member of the Audit Committee and Safety Committee.

-- Ryanne van der Eijk will become a member of the Safety Committee. She will also become one of the Board'sEmployee Representative Directors.

-- Moni Mannings will become a member of the Nominations Committee.

The appointment of a new Senior Independent Director and changes to the Committees when Julie Southern and Andreas Bierwirth stand down in 2023 will be announced in due course.

Stephen Hester, Chair of easyJet, commented:

"I am very pleased to welcome Harald, Detlef and Ryanne to easyJet. They bring us extensive airline and travel industry experience, with extra focus on operations and logistics, customer experience, digital and data. This, combined with their European outlook will further strengthen the Board. We very much look forward to them joining us."

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to take the opportunity thank Nick for his contribution during his tenure and wish him well for the future. I am also pleased that we will continue to benefit from Julie and Andreas' experience through to February next year."

Notes:

-- The Nominations Committee led the recruitment process for Harald Eisenächer, Ryanne van der Eijk and DrDetlef Trefzger on behalf of the Board.

-- For the purpose of Listing Rule 9.6.13, Dr Detlef Trezger was Chief Executive Officer of Kuehne + NagelInternational AG, listed in Switzerland, from August 2013 to July 2022. He is also a director of AccelleronIndustries AG, which is expected to become listed during October 2022 in Switzerland.

-- There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

-- The full membership of the Board Committees from 1 September 2022 will be as follows:

-- Audit Committee: Julie Southern (Chair), Catherine Bradley, David Robbie, Detlef Trefzger.

-- Remuneration Committee: Moni Mannings (Chair), Harald Eisenächer, David Robbie, Julie Southern.

-- Nominations Committee: Stephen Hester (Chair), Catherine Bradley, Nick Leeder (until 30 September 2022),Moni Mannings, Julie Southern.

-- Safety Committee: Andreas Bierwirth (Chair), Ryanne van der Eijk, Nick Leeder (until 30 September 2022),Julie Southern, Detlef Trefzger.

-- Finance Committee: Catherine Bradley (Chair), Andreas Bierwirth, Harald Eisenächer, David Robbie.

-- In accordance with section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006, the Company confirms that Nick Leeder,Julie Southern and Andreas Bierwirth will receive their fees up to the date of ceasing to be a Director. No otherpayments will be made on, or in connection with, the loss of office.

