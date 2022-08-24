DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to trading

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to trading 24-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following securities are restored to trading on the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08.00am, 24/08/2022: Goodbody Health Limited Ordinary Shares Symbol: GDBY ISIN: GG00BP6KMG85 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1426575 24-Aug-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1426575&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)