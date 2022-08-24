The German authorities reviewed bids with a total capacity of 767 MW and selected projects totaling 201 MW. The final prices ranged between €0.0820 ($0.0813)/kWh and €0.0891/kWh. The final average price was €0.084.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has published the results of the country's fourth tender for rooftop PV projects ranging in size from 300 kW to 750 kW. The agency reviewed bids with a total capacity of 767 MW and selected projects totaling 201 MW. The final prices ranged between €0.0820 ($0.0813)/kWh and €0.0891/kWh. The final average price ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...