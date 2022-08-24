COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation KfW € 5bn due 2027
London, August 24
Post-stabilisation notice
24 August 2022
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau - KfW
EUR 5 billion senior, unsecured Notes due 2027
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer: Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau - KfW
Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany
ISIN: DE000A3MQVV5
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 5,000,000,000
Description: 1.25 % senior, unsecured Notes due 30 June 2027
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG
CACIB
Goldman Sachs
Morgan Stanley
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
