COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation KfW € 5bn due 2027

Post-stabilisation notice

24 August 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau - KfW

EUR 5 billion senior, unsecured Notes due 2027

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau - KfW

Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany

ISIN: DE000A3MQVV5

Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 5,000,000,000

Description: 1.25 % senior, unsecured Notes due 30 June 2027

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

CACIB

Goldman Sachs

Morgan Stanley

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.