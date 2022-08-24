IBS Software partners with Brunei Shell Petroleum Co. to transform end-to-end people supply chain and reduce logistics emissions

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP) has announced a partnership with IBS Software to deploy the full suite of IBS' next generation cloud-based personnel logistics and accommodation technology platform - iLogistics.





This partnership will enable BSP to transform end-to-end people logistics operations of close to 35,000 monthly passenger movements by helicopters, boats and ground, and Personnel On Board (POB) accommodations at over 200 offshore installations in the South China Sea.

This integration of iLogistics technology platform solutions will power BSP to optimize logistics spend, reduce logistics emissions, improve operational safety, ensure offshore travel compliance, and provide end-to-end people supply chain visibility.

iLogistics cloud technology will further accelerate BSP's digital transformation journey focused on delivering business value, reducing IT spend and building a collaborative eco-system of suppliers and service providers. The software will also support BSP with its worldwide strategic initiatives, upholding its Safety-First culture and maintaining its relentless focus on Goal Zero.

This new partnership builds upon the long-time relationship between Shell and IBS Software, working closely on logistics technology innovations including the successful deployment of iLogistics Check-In App in 2021, which enables real time personnel tracking using RFID technology.

Remasankar Sivasankaran Nair, Vice President of Energy & Resources Logistics, IBS Software comments, "iLogistics is helping energy customers to accelerate upstream supply chain decarbonization and overcome offshore logistics challenges while reducing logistics spend, improving personnel safety and minimizing logistics emissions. We are proud to partner with BSP to accelerate the logistics digital transformation and help Shell achieve its business goals."

For more information on iLogistics Cloud technology platform, see here

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. IBS Software also runs a real time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions and IBS provides logistical solutions for the energy & resources industry. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world. Further information can be found at https://www.ibsplc.com/ .

About Brunei Shell Petroleum

Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP) is an upstream business, and its core activities include exploring for and producing oil and gas from onshore and offshore fields for domestic use and export to international markets.

Today BSP is the largest oil and gas company in Brunei Darussalam. It remains the backbone of Brunei's economy and a major contributor to the nation's oil and gas revenue and export earnings, supporting the growth and development of the country. Further information can be found at https://www.bsp.com.bn/.

