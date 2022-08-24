Waaree, a Mumbai-headquartered solar manufacturer, has obtained government approval for 4.75 GW of annual PV module capacity.From pv magazine India Mumbai-headquartered Waaree Energies has secured approval for the maximum module capacity by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for use in government-backed projects. The approval covers projects planned to sell electricity to government entities. The MNRE's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) features 18.05 GW of capacity from 28 manufacturers, including 4.75 GW per year from Waaree alone, or about 26% of the total. Out ...

