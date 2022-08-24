Securrency Capital bolsters tech and product expertise with two senior appointments

ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Securrency Capital, a full-service regulated Institutional Decentralized Finance (DeFi) brokerage firm that offers both traditional and digital financial services based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), has announced two senior leadership appointments, as part of its ambitious growth strategy.

The firm has appointed Neale Croutear-Foy as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and Chris Pugh as Head of Product Delivery. Both will report to Phil Langton, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Securrency Capital.

Neale (nicknamed "The Wizard of DeFi") is a digitally driven, award-winning technology and transformation leader with a broad worldwide background in the banking and financial services industry, spanning from Tier 1 investment banks to digital challenger banks.

Beginning his career with JP Morgan, he has just completed the design, development, and deployment of a digitally native, market-first corporate digital open banking and payments platform before joining Securrency Capital.

Chris is responsible for the end-to-end delivery of new products at Securrency Capital. With over 25 years of technology and business transformation experience across numerous industries, he has primarily focused on the financial vertical with a keen eye on capital markets, treasury, private wealth management, and digital payments.

"With these appointments, announced in the run-up to the imminent official launch of the firm, Securrency Capital is fulfilling its objective to further enhance the team with a balance of IT domain expertise paired with extensive product experience," said Phil Langton.

Commenting on these appointments, Amir Tabch, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chair of the Board at Securrency Capital, said: "I am delighted to welcome Neale and Chris at a pivotal moment for Securrency Capital. These two senior hires reflect our commitment to further build on the success of Securrency Capital and prove that our vision for token issuance and digital trading can attract market experts." Added Amir Tabch "We have just secured a Financial Services Permission (FSP) from ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), which has enabled us to provide trading of digital assets to a variety of clients, including retail clients. With these strategic appointments, we are setting clear priorities for the future of the firm."

Securrency Capital is a wholly owned subsidiary of Securrency, Inc., a US-based global financial markets infrastructure technology company that has developed best-in-class proprietary digital asset technology supporting the issuance, governance, and life cycle management of regulatory-compliant tokens, including claw back of value in the event of theft or fraud.

Securrency, Inc. works closely with world-class institutional banking partners and leading asset managers to enable their seamless transition into the digital assets space. Securrency's deep technology stack, coupled with Securrency Capital's on-chain identity services, allows for secure, transparent ownership of tokenized assets.

About Securrency Capital

Securrency Capital is a full-service regulated institutional DeFi brokerage firm that offers both traditional and digital financial services.

Our mission is to deliver asset tokenization benefits to retail and institutional clients by providing access to multiple digital products and asset classes through a single, easily accessible marketplace. We provide a comprehensive digital lifecycle experience for our clients, including asset issuance, share registry maintenance, and corporate actions on the chain, as well as facilitating the purchase and sale of digital and traditional assets and securities.

By embracing Blockchain technology, we aim to deliver greater liquidity, wider distribution, improved connectivity, and better security for our clients in managing their portfolios and investment decisions.

Securrency Capital is registered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and is regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA).

Securrency Capital deploys proprietary digital asset technology for the issuance, governance, and life cycle management of regulatory compliant tokens, including clawback of value in the event of theft or fraud. This, coupled with our on-chain identity services, allows for secure, transparent ownership of tokenized assets, and enables the movement of regulated value at the speed of tomorrow.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1884403/Securrency_Capital.jpg