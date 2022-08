The company now offers a 25-year warranty for its panels and 10 years for its energy storage system.From pv magazine USA Panasonic announced a new set of warranty terms for its solar and energy storage products. The coverage, called the EverVolt AllGuard All System warranty is a comprehensive warranty covering product, performance, and labor across major system components. This includes 25 years for Panasonic solar panels, 25 years for racking systems, 10 years for inverters, and 10 years for Panasonic EverVolt 2.0 energy storage system. Panasonic's solar technology is backed by 40 years of research ...

