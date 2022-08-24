DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 23-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.4643

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2594728

CODE: TIPA LN

ISIN: LU1452600197

