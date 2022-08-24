DJ Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIL5 LN) Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Aug-2022 / 11:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 23-Aug-2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 17.068
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15287019
CODE: GIL5 LN
ISIN: LU1439943090
ISIN: LU1439943090
