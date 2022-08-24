DJ Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Aug-2022 / 11:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 23-Aug-2022
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1768.5854
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 101279807
CODE: LCJD LN
ISIN: LU1781541252
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN Sequence No.: 183537 EQS News ID: 1427219 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1427219&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 24, 2022 05:17 ET (09:17 GMT)