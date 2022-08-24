Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.08.2022

PR Newswire
24.08.2022 | 12:52
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SKF announces changes to Group Management

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF announces the appointment of Annika Ölme as CTO and Senior Vice President, Technology Development.

Annika joins SKF from SAAB Radar Solutions, where she is CTO and Head of Engineering. Annika has also been Managing Director of Arcam, a subsidiary of General Electric. Between 2002-2017, Annika held various positions within SKF.

Annika has a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Chalmers University of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from Waikato University.

Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, says: "I'm happy to welcome Annika back to SKF and look forward to working with her as we continue to strengthen our technology development efforts for traditional and future applications around the rotating shaft."

Annika will join SKF on 15 October.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-announces-changes-to-group-management,c3618646

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3618646/1618060.pdf

20220824 SKF announces changes to Group Management

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/annika-olme-0719,c3081204

Annika Ölme-0719

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/annika-olme-0717,c3081205

Annika Ölme-0717

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/annika-olme-0694,c3081206

Annika Olme-0694

© 2022 PR Newswire
