24 August 2022.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 August 2022. Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company announces Consent Solicitation for its outstanding U.S.USD 650,000,000 3.375 per cent. guaranteed notes due 2028.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR THE CONSENT SOLICITATION MEMORANDUM.

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (the "Issuer") today announces a solicitation (the "Consent Solicitation") to consider and, if thought fit, pass the Extraordinary Resolution in favour of the Proposals (as defined in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum) on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated 24 August 2022 (the "Consent Solicitation Memorandum"). The Consent Solicitation begins on the date of the Consent Solicitation Memorandum. The Voting Deadline (as defined below) for Consent Solicitation is 4:00 p.m. (London time) on 13 September 2022 (as may be extended).

To participate in the Consent Solicitation and consent to the relevant Proposal, a Noteholder should deliver, or arrange to have delivered on its behalf, a valid Voting Instruction voting in favour of that Proposal to the Information and Tabulation Agent by no later than the Voting Deadline as more particularly described in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum. Only Noteholders who hold the Notes as of the Record Date may submit a Voting Instruction.

Voting Instructions are irrevocable and may not be withdrawn, except in certain limited circumstances where the Issuer determines withdrawal rights are required by law. If the Meeting is adjourned, the Voting Instructions remain valid for such adjourned Meeting and may not be revoked. See the Consent Solicitation Memorandum for further information.

Neither the Trustee, nor any of its directors, officers, employees or affiliates expresses any opinion on the merits of, or makes any representation or recommendation whatsoever regarding, the Consent Solicitation or makes any recommendation whether Noteholders should consent to the Proposals. The Trustee has not reviewed or approved, nor will it be reviewing or approving, any documents relating to the Consent Solicitation. Neither the Trustee, nor any of its directors, officers, employees or affiliates has verified, or assumes any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of, any of the information concerning the Consent Solicitation, or the factual statements contained in, or the effect or effectiveness of, this Consent Solicitation or any other documents referred to in this Consent Solicitation or assumes any responsibility for any failure by the Issuer or the Guarantors to disclose events that may have occurred and may affect the significance or accuracy of such information or the terms of any amendment (if any) to the Consent Solicitation.

Noteholders may obtain a copy of the Consent Solicitation Memorandum from the Information and Tabulation Agent, the contact details for whom are set out below.

Further copies of the Consent Solicitation Memorandum can be obtained by registering on the Consent Solicitation Website at https://www.i2capmark.com/event-details/73/Holder/metalloinvest-finance-dac. Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum.

The following table sets forth details of the Consent Solicitation:

Title of Security Common code / CUSIP ISIN Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding 240004097 (Regulation S Common code) 240064928 (Rule 144A XS2400040973 U.S.USD650,000,000 3.375 per cent. Common code) (Regulation S) guaranteed notes due 2028 U.S USD650,000,000 G6S51Q AB6 (Regulation S US59126LAB45 (Rule CUSIP) 144A) 59126L AB4 (Rule144A CUSIP)

Rationale for the Consent Solicitation

From February 2022 onwards the United States of America, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other nations have imposed additional sanctions against the Russian Federation and Russian persons in connection with events in Ukraine. In response to the sanctions the Russian Government has introduced various counter-measures aimed at restricting the outflow of foreign currency and capital from Russia. The sanctions and the counter-measures, among other things, significantly disrupted the existing framework and infrastructure for delivery and settlement of securities, including the process of paying the amounts due and the formal process of cancelling securities that are purchased by issuers in the market.

On 9 May 2022, the Trustee informed the Issuer of its decision to resign as trustee in connection with the Notes citing sanctions introduced by the European Union as the rationale for its action.

In light of such circumstances and to ensure that investors are able to benefit from having a trustee that is able to act in the interests of the Noteholders, the Issuer is, in particular, soliciting consents of the Noteholders: i. to remove the Trustee and replace it with the New Trustee in respect of the Notes; ii. to amend the procedure for retirement of trustees by allowing to appoint a co-trustee in the event ofintroduction of, or changes in, legislation or regulations or imposition of any applicable sanctions or otherrestrictions resulting in an inability of the trustee to act in respect of the Notes; iii. to permit a reduction of liability under the Trust Deed if any Guarantor gives notice of designation ofNotes as cancelled irrespective of whether they are actually cancelled; iv. to allow direct payments of principal and interest accrued under the Notes held at the Russian securitiescustodians or depositaries and held on the relevant accounts of Russian accountholders with Euroclear, Clearstream,Luxembourg, DTC or an alternative clearing system; and v. to extend to 30 Business Days the grace period during which a failure to make payments in respect of theNotes can be remedied without causing an Event of Default.

The Issuer and the Guarantors believe that such modifications would allow the Group to continue honoring its obligations under the Notes (for which the Issuer and the Guarantors have sufficient financial resources), purchase or acquire Notes in the market and have them effectively cancelled without their surrender and, more generally, would afford a greater flexibility to adapt the existing structure of Notes to the unpredictable regulatory and sanctions environment and avoid any obstacles in servicing the obligations under the Notes and, therefore, would be in the best interests of the Noteholders. Participation in the Consent Solicitation

In order to be eligible to participate in any Proposal, a Noteholder should deliver, or arrange to have delivered on its behalf, a valid Voting Instruction in favour of, against or abstaining from the Extraordinary Resolution to the Information and Tabulation Agent by no later than the Voting Deadline. Only Noteholders who hold the Notes as of the Record Date may submit a Voting Instruction.

Noteholders should note that: i. each beneficial owner should deliver, or arrange to have delivered on its behalf, a Voting Instruction inrespect of such beneficial owner's Notes; and ii. a beneficial owner must not deliver, or arrange to have delivered on its behalf, more than one VotingInstruction in respect of the same Notes.

Individuals nominated by the Noteholders or one or more employees of the Information and Tabulation Agent nominated by the Information and Tabulation Agent may be appointed as sub-proxies for the purpose of attending the Meeting and voting for or against the Extraordinary Resolution.

To be passed in relation to the Notes, the Extraordinary Resolution must be passed at the Meeting duly convened and held in accordance with the provisions of Schedule 3 (Provisions for Meetings of The Noteholders) of the Trust Deed by the affirmative vote of holders of Notes present in person or represented by proxy or representative owning in the aggregate not less than two-thirds in principal amount of the Notes owned by the Noteholders who are so present or represented at the Meeting. The quorum required at the Meeting shall be one or more persons holding Notes or being proxies or representatives and holding or representing not less than two-thirds of the principal amount of the Notes for the time being outstanding.

No more than one form of proxy may be outstanding simultaneously in respect of the same Note.

If the Extraordinary Resolution is duly passed at the Meeting duly convened and held in accordance with the Trust Deed (and, solely in relation to the Amendments, the Deed of Amendment to the Trust Deed and the Deed of Acknowledgement are executed), the relevant Proposal will become effective and binding on all the relevant Noteholders, whether or not present at the Meeting.

Only Noteholders who hold the Notes as of the Record Date may submit Voting Instructions.

