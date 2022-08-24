DLA Piper Moving to iManage Cloud in the United States and Mexico

More than 3,000 users across DLA Piper's 28 offices in the US and Mexico to benefit from a single, seamless and secure collaborative work environment

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2022, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work, today announced that global law firm, DLA Piper, has selected iManage Cloudas the firm's knowledge work platform of choice for its 28 North American offices in the US and Mexico. Once fully deployed, more than 3,000 users at the firm will benefit from a single and secure document and email management environment, facilitating seamless and intuitive collaboration across DLA Piper's North American operation.



A longtime iManage customer, DLA Piper chose iManage Cloud after a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation that demonstrated the platform's capability to provide advanced protection for client data. iManage Cloud combines Microsoft Azure native cloud security with iManage's robust security and governance capabilities. DLA Piper recognized the significant iManage Cloud platform benefits, including agile adoption of the latest iManage functionality, and cloud scalability and performance. The platform's capability to seamlessly integrate with Microsoft productivity solutions, including Microsoft 365 and Teams, was also attractive.

"Our move to the iManage Cloud offers a way to leverage our investments in both iManage and Microsoft to drive better business outcomes," said Andrew Gastwirth, Chief Information Officer, DLA Piper. "The close partnership and integration between iManage and Microsoft offers us exceptional value from a product standpoint, as well as great confidence that we are investing capabilities that will help make our infrastructure future proof."

"We are driven by the mantra 'making knowledge work' for knowledge professionals, and a frictionless user experience - combined with the depth of capability they expect to be productive and secure - is fundamental to enabling it. Our cloud provides a modern, capability-rich, fast, reliable, secure and connected experience - all of which has a proven track record of success," commented Neil Araujo, CEO, iManage. "Additionally, we are committed to continually deepening the integration between our products and Microsoft - the two environments that knowledge workers live and breathe in - so that the solutions we deliver always keep pace with their changing business requirements. The advantage of the cloud is that we can do so incrementally and without causing any disruption to the way these professionals work."

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,500 organizations in over 65 countries - including more than 2,500 law firms and 1,200 corporate legal departments and other enterprise customers - rely on iManage to deliver great client and corporate work - securely.

