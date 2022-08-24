DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/08/2022) of GBP53.07m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/08/2022) of GBP35.99m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 23/08/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period 172.63p 20,850,000.00 revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 170.25p Ordinary share price 170.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (1.24)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 119.98p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 118.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (1.24)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2022 to 23/08/2022

