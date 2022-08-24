DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report

News Release Majorel to publish H1 2022 results & financial report Luxembourg, August 24, 2022: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (Euronext Amsterdam: MAJ) ("Majorel", the ''Company"), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, plans to publish its full H1 2022 results and financial report on August 26, 2022, after markets close at Euronext Amsterdam. Due to the bank holiday in the UK on August 29, a webcast for investors and analysts will be hosted on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 14:00hrs CEST. Joining details will be announced in the press release on August 26, 2022.

ABOUT MAJOREL We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the world's most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 41 countries across five continents, with more than 78,000 team members and 60 languages, allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the 'Majorel difference' to be our culture of entrepreneurship. CONTACT Investor Relations

Michèle Negen

SVP, Investor Relations

ir@majorel.com Media Relations

Andrew Slater

SVP, Global Marketing & Communications

media@majorel.com

