1847 Holdings LLC: 1847 Holdings Announces Adoption of Quarterly Dividend and Distribution Policy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / 1847 Holdings LLC ("1847 Holdings" or the "Company") (NYSE American:EFSH), a unique holding company that combines the attractive attributes of owning private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, today announced that the Board of Directors has adopted a Quarterly Dividend and Distribution Policy.

Under the Dividend Policy, the Company plans to make regular quarterly cash distributions on its outstanding common shares in an amount of $0.13125 per share (or $0.525 cent per year), subject to the Company's operating subsidiaries generating sufficient cash flow to support such regular cash distributions.

Distributions are expected to be declared and paid quarterly with a record date on the last day of each quarter. As such, any distributions payable will be declared in March, June, September and December of each year.

The Declaration and payment of any Quarterly Distribution to common shareholders will be subject to the approval of the Board. The Board will consider such matters as general business conditions, the Company's financial condition, results of operations, capital requirements and any contractual, legal and regulatory restrictions on the payment of distributions by the Company to shareholders or by subsidiaries to the Company, and any other factors that the Board deems relevant.

"This is an exciting time to be a part of 1847 Holdings. The Board's adoption of the Dividend and Distribution Policy shows strong confidence in the Company's growing financial and operational strength. This policy is our formal commitment to share our successes with our valued shareholders on a quarterly basis," commented Ellery W. Roberts, CEO of 1847 Holdings. Mr. Roberts also noted "we believe, based on our internal projections, that on an annual basis our aggregate annual dividend payments will represent approximately 55% of our cash available for distributions to our common shareholders."

About 1847 Holdings LLC

1847 Holdings LLC (NYSE American:EFSH), a publicly traded diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue, and Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings' investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings can consistently acquire businesses it views as "solid" for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploy resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems of those businesses in order to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings' ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about 1847 Holdings' view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in "Risk Factors" included in our SEC filings.

