Pressure BioSciences Inc.: Pressure BioSciences Secures Pivotal Cosmeceuticals Partnership for UST Platform With Dr. Denese SkinScience, 20-Year Leader With Over $0.5 Billion in QVC Sales

Collaborative UST-Driven Research and Development Agreement Announced With Dr. Adrienne Denese (QVC Icon, Skincare Visionary, Anti-Aging Pioneer, & Creator of Award-Winning SkinScience Labs) Targets Revolutionary Nanoemulsion-Driven Performance in New, Proprietary Skincare Products

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty testing services to the worldwide cosmetics, nutraceuticals, biotherapeutics, and food/beverage industries, among others, today announced the Company's agreement to team with science-driven skincare industry leader Dr. Adrienne Denese, M.D., Ph.D., the creator and President of Dr. Denese SkinScience - one of the most successful, highly rated, award winning, and longest lasting skincare lines in the history of QVC.

Under the two-year Collaborative Research and Development Agreement ("CRA") between PBI and Dr. Denese SkinScience, the two companies will prioritize specific skincare projects to pursue. Statements of Work ("SOW") will be developed, with approved budgets, timetables, and remuneration formulas for both companies. PBI and Dr. Denese have already agreed to focus on the use of PBI's unique Ultra Shear Technology ("UST) nanoemulsification platform to enhance existing and develop new skincare products for Dr. Denese SkinScience. The UST platform's proven ability to process oil-based active ingredients (e.g., retinol, vitamins, anti-oxidants) into effectively water-soluble formulations is expected to offer more effective absorption, bio-availability, and therapeutic benefits to users of Dr. Denese SkinScience existing and new quality-leading skincare products.

Dr. Adrienne Denese commented: "Having achieved over $560 million in QVC sales over a 20-year period, I am very proud of our company's track record, my team, and the very loyal customer base that we have built under the Dr. Denese SkinScience brand. My mission has always been to develop and deliver the highest quality skincare products with life-changing effectiveness. Therefore, I could not be more excited at the prospect of teaming up with PBI and putting their UST platform's remarkable breakthrough in nanoemulsion effectiveness to work, in new generations of skincare products. I believe our partnership offers the opportunity to make new category-changing products that I have dreamed about, to enhance selected existing products, and to take these revolutionary new products to much greater heights and to many new customers through our existing QVC, e-commerce, and Amazon channels, as well as through our new Costco affiliation."

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, observed: "From 2019 - 2021, Dr. Denese averaged close to $20 million per year in total sales. In 2022, with help from new channel partner Costco, sales are expected to increase significantly. The launch of a new generation of products processed by PBI's patented UST platform, for the first-time ever in the cosmeceuticals area, is planned for 2023, which we expect to result in a very fulfilling and exciting year for Dr. Denese and her loyal customers - and for PBI!"

Mr. Schumacher concluded: "Although final determination of the order of development of these new and enhanced products is yet to be announced, both Dr. Denese SkinScience and PBI understand that these are potential game-changers in an industry whose 2021 global market size was estimated to be over $130 billion. We look at this partnership as an opportunity for multi-million dollar accretive revenue growth for both companies over the next two years, with the potential to dramatically enhance the growth trajectory and profitability of both Dr. Denese SkinScience and PBI for years to come."

Mr. Jeffrey N. Peterson, Chairman of the PBI Board, added perspective: "Dr. Adrienne Denese is an accomplished doctor, scientist, businesswoman, and skincare visionary. Her life's mission has been to help women look and feel younger, and to live heathier lives. We noted from the outset of our work with Dr. Denese, that her immutable priority has always been to effectively provide the highest quality therapeutic ingredients to her customers. Through hard-work, tenacity, and an innate ability to deliver what the market needs, Adrienne has created a skincare line that has already become a titan in its field, as one of QVC's most successful, highly rated, award winning and longest lasting skincare lines. It continues to enjoy some of the highest rates of repeat, any-time, and automatic customer reorder rates of skincare products in QVC's history."

Mr. Peterson concluded: "Our UST platform is a transformational technology that we believe will alter the basis of competition for products across many industries, as it becomes the new manufacturing standard in cosmeceuticals and other industries. For our initial entry into the cosmeceuticals and personal care products sector, it was important that we partnered with an industry leader driven by science. Dr. Denese fulfilled that promise, with products sold not just in the U.S., but throughout the world. She is a visionary, innovator, and global success story. We are honored to partner with her and her amazing team. As the first cosmeceuticals company to embrace and capitalize on the powerful advantages of the UST platform for nanoemulsions processing, Dr. Denese SkinScience continues to deliver visionary leadership in setting unrivaled standards for quality and performance - a potent example for UST impact that will resonate across industries."

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

