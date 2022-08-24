SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trucept Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP) has released its updated financials for Q2 2022. The company reported another consecutive quarter of profitability, driven by a significant increase in total revenue for Q4 as compared to the same time period last year. For the quarter ending on June 30th, 2022, Trucept posted an impressive 20% increase in total revenue.

CEO Norman Tipton commented, " We continue to be very pleased with the results being posted by our business units. Our core business and all subsidiaries continue their impressive growth run in revenue and we look forward to an amazing Q3 of revenue increases."

As previously reported, the audit for the Company's financial statements for the years ending 2019 and 2020 was put on hold due to multiple difficulties presented by the COVID pandemic. Moving forward, Trucept is required to audit the two most current year ends, which, in this case, would be the financial statements for the years ending 2021 and 2022. The Company is also researching CPA Auditing Firms located in Southern California to perform the year-end audit after December.

Trucept offers professional services that help businesses navigate growth. The Company's professional services now encompass the following:

Marketing, technology, and Accessibility Act compliance services

Insurance offerings and third-party administrator (TPA) services

Payroll

Human resources and management

Employee benefits administration

Accounting support

Safety and risk management

About Trucept Inc.

True solutions, today and tomorrow: Trucept Inc. helps organizations focus on growing their business. With a dedicated suite of powerful tools and services designed to put business owners in charge of running their businesses and increasing efficiency, Trucept tackles a variety of important administrative needs and provides a host of value-added advantages. For more information, call 858-798-1620 or visit www.truceptservices.com.

