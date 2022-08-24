Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
21 x Kaufen: Aktueller Outperformer! Grandioser Turnaround mit dem Zauber des massiven Ausbruchs…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.08.2022 | 15:04
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GOOD GOOD Brand: GOOD GOOD BRAND, THE FASTEST GROWING JAM BRAND IN THE U.S.A, LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE ALL-NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER SPREAD

Free from Added Sugar and Palm Oil.

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Peanut Butter products - PBCrunchy and PBCreamy are now available in the US. Coming soon to Canada, UK, Europe and through distribution.

Gardar Stefansson, CEO & Co-founder, at HQ- Reykjavik, Iceland

A real peanut butter contains 90% or more peanuts. That's why most companies that call out keto friendly and low carb can't call themselves a real peanut butter. Our goal with this innovation was to deliver a modern-day peanut butter classic. Made for the true peanut butter lovers out there.

Containing healthy fats - 83% (17g/serving) of the fat comes from polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats. We added dietary fibres made from halal chicory root, which also adds a hint of natural sweetness. Our peanut butter is 99% sugar free, and free from added sugar. Sourcing our peanuts from North America (U.S.A specifically) enables a lower carb count. By roasting the peanuts during processing, we boost the antioxidant effect of Coumaric Acid up to 22% (Craft et al., 2010).

A mouth-watering, rich and decadent nut butter that preserves all the things we love about peanut butter.

About GOOD GOOD Brand

We were born in Reykjavik, Iceland as a natural sweetener company in 2015. We set sail for foreign markets with our Jam line in 2017. Today we are present in 36 countries, available online, and in store at over 10,000+ locations. We are the fasted growing jam brand in the US. (1) (2), and scaling our product line in adjacent categories. Our focus since the beginning has been to transcend modern food culture - free from added sugar. Every GOOD GOOD product exists to inspire and empower. As a premium food brand, we innovate products that comprise high quality natural ingredients. Our goal is to provide an experience that tastes good and is good for you. We promise healthful deliciousness, free from added sugar and artificial ingredients.

(1)Spins: Dollar sales growth vs. YA of top 30 brands, MULO YTD 7/10/2022
(2)Spins: Unit sales growth vs. YA of top 45 brands, MULO YTD 7/10/2022

It's Not Just Good, It's GOOD GOOD!

Join The Conversation
@GOODGOODBRAND
www.goodgoodbrand.com

Links:
Image Links: https://goodgood.dash.app/sharing/type/collection/flezl-prn-newswire

Our Latest Innovation - GOOD Two Times Podcast #1: https://youtu.be/LDoSX6tfrTg. Round table on all things GOOD GOOD Peanut Butters (safety, innovation process, ingredients, etc).

Contact Details
Jordian Farahani
+3548889927
jordian@goodgoodbrand.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883913/Good_Good_CEO.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883604/GOOD_GOOD_Brand_Logo.jpg

GOOD GOOD Brand Logo

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.