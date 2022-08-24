OPPO ColorOS 12 Wins Four Design Awards at the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2022

Global technology brand, OPPO, wins four prestigious design awards amongst several international agencies, designers and companies

Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design Awards recognize OPPO ColorOS 12 for its cutting-edge functions: OPPO SANS Fonts, O Relax app, OMOJI, and the Two-Finger Split Screen

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO ColorOS 12 wins four design awards at the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design Awards for 2022, recognizing the pioneering design of its operations system ColorOS12 with OPPO SANS Fonts, O Relax app, OMOJI, and the Two-Finger Split Screen function.





A universal typeface designed by OPPO, OPPO SANS, covers 21 countries for 11 types of language with visual optimization ranges from the font's structure to its glyphs. Subtle optimization like simplifying strokes is also making the overall shape of the font more concise and elegant. These updates establish a technology presence and allow it to strengthen its legibility in a variety of screen displays in different products.

OPPO's digital wellbeing application, O Relax, offers comforting music tracks and ambient nature and city sound to relax your mind. Its key feature Sounds of the City, inspired by specific locations in different cities, offer users high-quality ambiance sounds recorded from locations around the globe including Reykjavik, Beijing, and Tokyo. Each presents lively sounds such as energetic train and pavement sounds of a city to calming and quiet sounds like wind and rain enabling users to immerse themself in a calming experience.

OMOJI from ColorOS 12 is supported by OPPO's industry-leading Face Capture algorithm. With the high precision models of expression that is built upon 52 core facial expression together with 200+ stylistic elements, users are able to customize unique emoji that fits their personal style.

ColorOS 12 tailored the "Two-Finger Split Screen" function in order to further leverage the experience of using the 7.1-inch large screen of OPPO's first folding screen mobile phone, Find N. Simply swipe down the middle of the foldable screen with two fingers, the screen display will be instantly split into two. Such design is both naturally intuitive to users and easy to understand.

The Red Dot Design Award is amongst the most prestigious of all professional design competitions globally. Winning such awards recognizes OPPO's world-class design capabilities and places the technology brand amongst the world's best agencies, companies, and designers. In the future, OPPO will continue to deliver users with a more concise and comfortable experience through ColorOS, with the latest mobile operating system, ColorOS 13 recently launched in August 18th.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1884627/OPPO_Red_Dot_Award.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg



