

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As daily cases of new coronavirus infection continue to fall in the United States, the national average has fallen to 91,663.



Daily cases are 16 percent lower than that was recorded two weeks ago, according to New York Times' latest tally.



With 130355 new cases reporting on Tuesday, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the country has risen to 93,759,169, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



Covid casualties in the country have declined by five percent in the last fortnight.



568 additional deaths on Sunday took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,041,517.



U.S. hospitals report a 8 percent decrease in the number of Covid patients. The number of I.C.U. admissions due to the worse stage of the viral disease has fallen by 5 percent.



U.S. Covid hospitalizations fell below the 40000 mark over the weekend. More than 10 percent of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



The nation's current test positivity rate is 15 percent.



91,007,107 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



2729 additional deaths were reported globally on Tuesday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,458,487.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de