BGI Group Included in First Fortune China ESG List

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BGI Group is featured among the top companies in China in Fortune China's inaugural China ESG list, published this week.

As Fortune China notes in their introduction to the list of 40 featured companies, they were delighted to find that although ESG is a foreign concept, there have been many active practitioners across various industries in China.

Fortune China highlighted four achievements by BGI Group for inclusion on the list:

BGI Group's work during the COVID crisis, particularly in constructing Huo-Yan Laboratories in China and globally.

and globally. The health screening services BGI Group provides to people in rural and impoverished areas, with more than 13 million health screenings provided.

BGI Group's work to prevent and manage hemoglobinopathies such as thalassemia and sickle cell disease.

The social responsibility activities BGI Group undertakes in providing public awareness health campaigns.

"While we are honored to receive this recognition of our ESG work, BGI Group has always been focused on the development of life sciences for the betterment of mankind," said a BGI Group spokesperson. "Everything we do should be focused on improving lives, which is why our work includes ground-breaking science discoveries, innovative research into microbiology and biodiversity, diagnostic testing services to trace viruses and diseases, and the development of next generation technologies for large-scale gene sequencing."