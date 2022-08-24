Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of performance-based restricted stock units ("RSUs") under the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Each RSU represents one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The actual number of RSUs that may vest in February 2028 ranges from zero to two times the target amount of RSUs based on the extent to which the average of Carnival Corporation & plc's return on invested capital ("ROIC") for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 meets or exceeds the established ROIC goals.