Mittwoch, 24.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 
Tradegate
24.08.22
18:30 Uhr
9,002 Euro
+0,396
+4,60 %
Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

PR Newswire

London, August 24

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJosh Weinstein
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Climate Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction 1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share


CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of performance-based restricted stock units ("RSUs") under the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Each RSU represents one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The actual number of RSUs that may vest in February 2028 ranges from zero to two times the target amount of RSUs based on the extent to which the average of Carnival Corporation & plc's return on invested capital ("ROIC") for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 meets or exceeds the established ROIC goals.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
500,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
500,000
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2022-8-22
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

Arnaldo Perez, Company Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600

#34549399

© 2022 PR Newswire
