Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
London, August 24
Carnival Corporation & plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Josh Weinstein
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Climate Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4
|Details of the transaction 1
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of performance-based restricted stock units ("RSUs") under the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Each RSU represents one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The actual number of RSUs that may vest in February 2028 ranges from zero to two times the target amount of RSUs based on the extent to which the average of Carnival Corporation & plc's return on invested capital ("ROIC") for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 meets or exceeds the established ROIC goals.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
500,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
500,000
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-8-22
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
Arnaldo Perez, Company Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600
