Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
21 x Kaufen: Aktueller Outperformer! Grandioser Turnaround mit dem Zauber des massiven Ausbruchs…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XFSU ISIN: GB00BK1PKQ95 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.08.2022 | 17:40
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity European Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Fidelity European Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 24

FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity European Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 24 August 2022 the Company bought into Treasury 100,000 of its own shares at a price of 290.61 pence per share.

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 416,447,910 shares of which 5,731,861 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 410,716,049.

The above figure (410,716,049) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Anna-Marie Davis

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 834798

FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.