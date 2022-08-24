NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Icelandair group hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement published by Icelandair group hf. (symbol: ICEAIR) on August 22, 2022, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on August 25, 2022. ISIN IS0000013464 Company name Icelandair Group hf. Total share capital before the increase ISK 39.242.823.447 shares Increase in share capital ISK 1.877.423.725 shares Total share capital following the increase ISK 41.120.247.172 shares Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol ICEAIR Orderbook ID 37744