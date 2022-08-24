Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.08.2022

24.08.2022 | 18:28
Fidelity European Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Cancellation

PR Newswire

London, August 24

24 August 2022

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

The Company has decided to cancel its outstanding block listings due to the fact that they have not been used for over 20 years and therefore the remaining unallotted shares covered by the block listings have now expired. This six-monthly return covers the period from the date of the previous six-monthly return to the date of the block listing's expiry.

Name of applicant:Fidelity European Trust PLC
Name of scheme:Fidelity Investment Trust ISA
Period of return:From: 15 March 2022 to 24 August 2022
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:323,193 ordinary shares of 2.5p each
Plus: The amount by which the block listing scheme(s) has increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:323,193 ordinary shares of 2.5p each which expired at close of business 24 August 2022

Name of contact:Anna-Marie Davis
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:01737 834798
© 2022 PR Newswire
