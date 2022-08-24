Anzeige
Oxurion NV: Oxurion To Present at Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US -August 24, 2022 - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, announced that it will participate in three upcoming conferences.

22ndEURETINA Congress - Hamburg, Germany
Date: Friday, September 2, 2022 | 12:15 p.m. CET

Title: "Results of Part A of KALAHARI, a Phase 2 Trial of THR-149, a plasma kallikrein (pKal) inhibitor, for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME)" presented by Timothy L. Jackson, MD.

H.C. Wainwright & Co., 24thAnnual Global Investment Conference - New York, NY & Virtual
Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 | 7:00 a.m. ET
Tom Graney, CEO of Oxurion, will deliver a virtual presentation and is available for one-on-one meetings.

KBC Securities Life Sciences Conference- Virtual
Date: Friday, September 16, 2022 | 11 a.m. ET
Tom Graney, CEO of Oxurion, will deliver a virtual presentation and is available for one-on-one meetings.

The presentations will be available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com



Michael Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 479 783583
michael.dillen@oxurion.com

US
Conway Communications
Beth Kurth
bkurth@conwaycommsir.com





ICR Westwicke
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
Chris.Brinzey@westwicke.com

Attachment

  • OXUR September Conferences 2022.0824 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1e1b1ac8-a99e-48fd-89f4-2fc32df7f007)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
