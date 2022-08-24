

BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.08.2022 / 19:29

BP p.l.c. Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a Name Karen Richardson 2 Reason for the notification a Position/status Non-Executive Director b Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a Name BP p.l.c. b LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code American Depositary Shares (each representing 6 ordinary shares of $0.25 each)

US0556221044 b Nature of the transaction Purchase of ADSs. c Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) $32.3084



Volume(s) 3,095

d Aggregated information

Volume



Price



Total

3,095



$32.3084



$99,994.50 e Date of the transaction 2022/08/24 f Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange - XNYS This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

