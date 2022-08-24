Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market to Surpass US$ 90,984.2 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global cell and gene therapy market is estimated to be valued at US$ 15,580.3 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 24.7 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).





Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on adopting strategies such as collaboration for product development, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2021, Biogen, a U.S. based multinational biotechnology company and Ginkgo Bioworks, a U.S. based Biotechnology Company, announced a gene therapy collaboration. The collaboration aimed to redefine the industry standard for manufacturing recombinant adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based vectors. Recombinant adeno-associated virus AAV-based vectors are widely used to develop innovative gene therapies and have the potential to treat certain neurological and neuromuscular diseases as well as other conditions across multiple therapeutic areas.

Increasing collaborations between key market players is expected to drive growth of the global cell and gene therapy market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2021, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., a U.S. based Biotechnology Company and Skyline Therapeutics, a gene and cell Therapy Company focused on developing novel treatments for unmet medical needs, announced a global strategic collaboration for the discovery, development and commercialization of Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) gene therapies to treat genetic cardiovascular diseases. The partnership would help Skyline Therapeutics integrated AAV gene therapy platform based on its proprietary vector engineering and design technology and manufacturing capability to develop innovative gene therapies with a focus on genetic dilated cardiomyopathies (DCM), a group of progressively advancing, devastating diseases with no targeted treatment options. Under the agreement, BioMarin and Skyline Therapeutics would collaborate on discovery and research through to an Investigational New Drug Application (IND).

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing inorganic strategies by the key market players is expected to boost the global cell and gene therapy market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2021, Entos Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic medicines with its Fusogenix proteolipid vehicle (PLV) nucleic acid delivery platform, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., a U.S. based Biotechnology Company, announced an agreement that would see Entos apply its Fusogenix nucleic acid delivery technology to gene therapy candidates in the BioMarin pipeline. Under the agreement, Entos would create specially formulated product candidates for BioMarin. Under the agreement, Entos would use its Fusogenix nucleic acid delivery system to specially formulate BioMarin products directed at multiple undisclosed genetic disease indications. BioMarin would conduct preclinical studies of the Fusogenix-formulated candidates to evaluate their potential as therapies to prevent or treat these conditions.

Among Therapy Type, the gene therapy segment held a dominant position in the cell and gene therapy market in 2022. For instance, according to the Catalyst report, in December 2018, around 289 novel cell and gene therapies were in development for a variety of diseases, of which around 111 medicines were for cancer and around 28 medicines were for cardiovascular disease. These medicines in development were either in clinical trials or awaiting for approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Among region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global cell and gene therapy market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the U.S. Pharmacist Journal, January 2018, annually, around 1.2 million adults are diagnosed with early symptoms of brain disorders, of which 21% are due to Alzheimer's disease, and the total number of new cases of Parkinson's disease and traumatic brain injuries is around 135 million in the U.S.

Key players operating in the global cell and gene therapy market include Amgen, Biogen, BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Spark Therapeutics, Agilis Biotherapeutics, Angionetics AVROBIO, Freeline Therapeutics, Horama, MeiraGTx, Myonexus Therapeutics, Nightstar Therapeutics, Kolon TissueGene, Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., MEDIPOST, and Bluebird Bio. Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market, By Therapy type:

Cell Therapy

Stem Cells



T Cells



Dendritic Cells



NK Cells



Tumor Cells

Gene Therapy

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market, By Indication:

Cardiovascular Disease

Cancer

Genetic Disorder

Infectious Disease

Neurological Disorders

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market, By Scale of Operation:

In House

Outsourced

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

