Mechelen, Belgium;24 August 2022, 22.01CET;Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- Citi's 17th Annual Biopharma Conference. September 8, 2022 in Boston
- Morgan Stanley 20thGlobal Healthcare Conference. September 12-14, 2022 in New York
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference. September 15, 2022 in London
- KBC Securities Virtual Life Sciences Conference. September 16, 2022
- JP Morgan CEO Call Series. September 28, 2022
- Credit Suisse 31stAnnual Healthcare Conference. November 8-10, 2022 in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
- Bryan Garnier Virtual Conference on CellTherapy Innovation. November 14, 2022
- Jefferies 2022 Global Healthcare Conference. November 16-17, 2022 in London
- Kepler Cheuvreux Virtual Life Science Days. November 21, 2022
- Deutsche Bank 2022 Call Series. November 30, 2022
Additional information regarding these events will be available on the investor section of the Galapagos website at glpg.com/events.
About Galapagos
Galapagos is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative medicines. We are committed to improving patients' lives worldwide by targeting diseases with high unmet needs. Our R&D capabilities cover multiple drug modalities, including small molecules and cell therapies. Our portfolio comprises discovery through to Phase 3 programs in inflammation, oncology, fibrosis, and other indications. Our first medicine for rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis is approved and available in the European Unionor Twitter.
Contact
Investors:
Sofie Van Gijsel
Head of Investor Relations
+1 781 296 1143
Sandra Cauwenberghs
Director Investor Relations
+32 495 58 46 63
ir@glpg.com
Media:
Marieke Vermeersch
Head of Corporate Communication
+32 479 490 603
media@glpg.com
Forward-looking statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Galapagos expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this document, unless specifically required by law or regulation.
Attachment
- Galapagos to present at upcoming investor conferences (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/89ec072b-a04b-4a10-8167-f5983cff0052)