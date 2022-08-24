Galapagos NV: Galapagos to present at upcoming investor conferences

Mechelen, Belgium;24 August 2022, 22.01CET;Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi's 17 th Annual Biopharma Conference . September 8, 2022 in Boston

Additional information regarding these events will be available on the investor section of the Galapagos website at glpg.com/events.

About Galapagos

Galapagos is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative medicines. We are committed to improving patients' lives worldwide by targeting diseases with high unmet needs. Our R&D capabilities cover multiple drug modalities, including small molecules and cell therapies. Our portfolio comprises discovery through to Phase 3 programs in inflammation, oncology, fibrosis, and other indications. Our first medicine for rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis is approved and available in the European Union

