Tenon Medical, Inc. Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Participation

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) ("Tenon Medical" or the "Company"), a medical device company that has developed a proprietary, U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") cleared surgical implant system for sacroiliac joint ("SI Joint") fixation/fusion surgery, today announced its virtual participation in the following conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 24 th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 12 - September 14, 2022

A.G.P.'s Virtual MedTech Conference on September 21, 2022.

Steve Foster, CEO, and Steven Van Dick, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings. For more information about the events and to book a one-on-one meeting, please contact Tenon's Investor Relations at tenon@mzgroup.us.

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON), a medical device company formed in 2012, has developed a proprietary, FDA cleared surgical implant system, which is designed to optimize SI-Joint fixation / fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. Tenon is preparing a national launch of this system to address the greatly underserved market opportunity that exists in this space. For more information, please visit https://www.tenonmed.com/.

Investor Contact

Shannon Devine

MZ North America

203-741-8811

tenon@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Tenon Medical, Inc.

