

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Guess', Inc. (GES) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $23.96 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $61.06 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Guess', Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.87 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $642.69 million from $628.62 million last year.



Guess', Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.55 Full year revenue guidance: $2.65



