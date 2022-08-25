Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.08.2022
WKN: 3809 ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 
PR Newswire
25.08.2022 | 05:04
Huawei and Partners Install World's First AI Filtering System for Salmon in a Natural River in Norway

An automated filter system can identify and filter out invasive Pacific salmon to prevent them from overwhelming and wiping out Norway's wild Atlantic salmon.

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei and local partner Berlevåg Jeger-og Fiskerforening (BJFF) have successfully deployed an AI-powered filtering system in Norway's Storelva River that allows Atlantic salmon to pass upstream and filters Pacific salmon - an invasive species - into a holding tank.

Pacific salmon - also known as humpback salmon - were introduced into Russia's White Sea in the 1950s. Quickly making their way down Norway's coast, they began wreaking havoc on the local ecosystem. Alongside introducing new diseases, the invader's rapid reproduction cycle and aggressive competition for food threatens to overwhelm Atlantic salmon in hundreds of rivers along Norway's coastline.

In June 2022 under Huawei's TECH4ALL initiative, Huawei and BJFF deployed the filtering system to prevent Pacific salmon from entering the upstream channel of Norway's river system. A mechanical gate allows local Atlantic salmon and Arctic red-spotted salmon to continue upstream to complete their migratory spawning process. The invasive species is diverted to a holding tank for subsequent removal.

