Reinach, 25 August 2022 - Evolva (SIX:EVE) achieved record half-yearly sales in 2022 with total revenues of CHF 8.1 million. Product-related sales grew 30% to CHF 7.8 million against a high basis from the prior year period, especially driven by Vanillin. Evolva is well on track to reach its sales guidance of CHF 15 million for the full year. The gross contribution margin of product-related sales was 10.9% in the first half and hence already in line with the targeted double digit margin for the full year. The new mid-term plan foresees annual revenue growth of 40-60% with the target to reach a revenue level of CHF 45-50 million in 2025 with EBITDA and cashflow break-even in 2025.
Targets of new mid-term plan:
Financial highlights:
Outlook:
Christian Wichert, CEO of Evolva, commented: "We at Evolva are on a mission to take the company from a research & development focused boutique to the next level of development based on the strong momentum we achieved in the first half of 2022 and our attractive product portfolio. We have set ourselves clear priorities for 2022 and the mid-term.
Christian Wichert added on the targets of the mid-term plan: "To be conservative, our mid-term plan is largely based on the existing product portfolio where we already have better visibility. We aim to become an industrial biotech leader, providing solutions around natural ingredients addressing the global megatrends of health, wellness and sustainability. Based on our proprietary precision-fermentation platform, we are uniquely positioned to resolve supply bottlenecks of nature. Thanks to our knowhow in process development and our ability of scaling up processes from the lab to industrial production, Evolva is set to benefit from global market trends and ensuing opportunities."
Key figures1)
1) This table includes references to operational indicators and alternative performance measures (AMP) that are not defined or specified by IFRS. These APM should be regarded as complementary information to and as substitutes to the Group's consolidated financial results based on IFRS.
About Evolva
Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at evolva.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library.
