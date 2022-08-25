Frontline Ltd.: FRO - Second Quarter and Six Months 2022 Results

FRONTLINE LTD. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Frontline Ltd. (the "Company" or "Frontline"), today reported unaudited results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022:

Highlights

Net income of $47.1 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share for the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income of $42.5 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share for the second quarter of 2022.

Declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share for the second quarter of 2022.

Reported total operating revenues of $300.4 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Reported spot TCEs for VLCCs, Suezmax tankers and LR2 tankers in the second quarter of 2022 were $16,400, $26,500 and $38,600 per day, respectively.

For the third quarter of 2022, we estimate spot TCE on a load-to-discharge basis of $28,100 contracted for 73% of vessel days for VLCCs, $45,000 contracted for 73% of vessel days for Suezmax tankers and $46,200 contracted for 62% of vessel days for LR2 tankers.

Announced the signing of a definitive combination agreement for a stock-for-stock combination between Frontline and Euronav NV ("Euronav") (NYSE & Euronext: EURN) to create a leading global independent oil tanker operator which on a combined basis would own and operate 68 VLCCs and 56 Suezmax tankers, and 20 LR2/Aframax tankers.

Took delivery of the VLCC newbuildings, Front Alta and Front Tweed, from Hyundai Heavy Industries ("HHI") in April and June 2022, respectively.

Entered into two senior secured term loan facilities in April and July 2022 for a total amount of up to $356.4 million at attractive terms to refinance two existing term loan facilities maturing in the first quarter of 2023.

Lars H. Barstad, Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Management AS, commented:

"Frontline's fleet of LR2 tankers took center stage in the second quarter of 2022 during which period we achieved the highest quarterly TCE we have recorded on this vessel class. Sanctions on Russian oil and other products disrupted trade lanes for refined products globally, causing both refinery margins and freight rates to rise. Crude oil transport has also been affected, and Suezmax tankers have seen increased utilization and freight rates, throughout the second quarter.

Frontline is proud to show solid earnings in the second quarter and to be able to distribute dividends. We have over the last several quarters pointed to what we believe will be a cyclical up-turn for tankers, and this view has only been further cemented during the first half of the year. Supply and demand for oil and product transportation has gradually been tightening as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, and a pivotal point seems to have been found. With the lowest orderbook as a percentage of the fleet seen in decades, and oil supply and demand normalizing, we believe this bodes well for the years to come.

Frontline announced on the 11th of July its intention for a stock-for-stock combination with Euronav, with full support from the respective Board of Directors, and we are moving diligently forward to what ultimately will create an unparalleled service offering to our customers and the largest listed tanker owner in the world."

Inger M. Klemp, Chief Financial Officer of Frontline Management AS, added:

"In April and July 2022, we entered into two senior secured term loan facilities for a total amount of up to $356.4 million to refinance two existing term loan facilities with total balloon payments of $324.6 million maturing in the first quarter of 2023. The refinancing will reduce our borrowing costs and what we believe to be industry leading cash break even rates and maximize potential cash flow per share after debt service costs. We expect to refinance one further existing term loan facility with total balloon payments of $33.7 million due in the first quarter of 2023 prior to maturity."

Average daily time charter equivalents ("TCEs")1

($ per day) Spot TCE Spot TCE estimates % Covered Estimated average daily cash breakeven rates 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 2021 Q3 2022 2022 VLCC 16,000 16,400 15,700 16,500 15,300 28,100 73 % 24,900 SMAX 21,600 26,500 16,900 14,200 12,000 45,000 73 % 20,000 LR2 28,600 38,600 19,000 13,900 11,800 46,200 62 % 17,200

The estimated average daily cash breakeven rates are the daily TCE rates our vessels must earn to cover operating expenses including dry docks, repayments of loans, interest on loans, bareboat hire, time charter hire and net general and administrative expenses for the remainder of the year.

Spot estimates are provided on a load-to-discharge basis, whereby the Company recognizes revenues over time ratably from commencement of cargo loading until completion of discharge of cargo. The rates reported are for all contracted days up until the last contracted discharge of cargo for each vessel in the quarter. The actual rates to be earned in the third quarter of 2022 will depend on the number of additional days that we can contract, and more importantly the number of additional days that each vessel is laden. Therefore, a high number of ballast days at the end of the quarter will limit the amount of additional revenues to be booked on a load-to-discharge basis. Ballast days are days when a vessel is sailing without cargo and therefore, we are unable to recognize revenues on such days. Furthermore, when a vessel remains uncontracted at the end of the quarter, the Company will recognize certain costs during the uncontracted days up until the end of the period, whereas if a vessel is contracted, then certain costs can be deferred and recognized over the load-to-discharge period.

The recognition of revenues on a load-to-discharge basis results in revenues being recognized over fewer days, but at a higher rate for those days. Over the life of a voyage there is no difference in the total revenues and costs to be recognized as compared to a discharge-to-discharge basis.

When expressing TCE per day the Company uses the total available days, net of off hire days and not just the number of days the vessel is laden.

The Board of Directors

Frontline Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda

August 24, 2022

Ola Lorentzon - Chairman and Director

John Fredriksen - Director

Ole B. Hjertaker - Director

James O'Shaughnessy - Director

Jens Martin Jensen - Director

Steen Jakobsen - Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this report may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements, which include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

Frontline Ltd. and its subsidiaries, or the Company, desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. This report and any other written or oral statements made by us or on our behalf may include forward-looking statements, which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. When used in this document, the words "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "will," "may," "should," "expect" and similar expressions, terms or phrases may identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this report are based upon various assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition to these important factors and matters discussed elsewhere herein, important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the ability of Frontline and Euronav to successfully complete the proposed combination on anticipated terms and timing, including, among other things, obtaining required shareholder and regulatory approvals, unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies, expansion and growth of the combined group's operations and other important conditions to the completion of the acquisition, risks relating to the integration of operations of Frontline and Euronav and the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits of the proposed combination will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected timeframe, the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the proposed combination, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with Frontline or Euronav, the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in the supply and demand for vessels comparable to ours, changes in worldwide oil production and consumption and storage, changes in the Company's operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry docking and insurance costs, the market for the Company's vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, our ability to obtain financing and comply with the restrictions and other covenants in our financing arrangements, availability of skilled workers and the related labor costs, compliance with governmental, tax, environmental and safety regulation, any non-compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977 (FCPA) or other applicable regulations relating to bribery, the impact of increasing scrutiny and changing expectations from investors, lenders and other market participants with respect to our ESG policies, general economic conditions and conditions in the oil industry, effects of new products and new technology in our industry, the failure of counter parties to fully perform their contracts with us, our dependence on key personnel, adequacy of insurance coverage, our ability to obtain indemnities from customers, changes in laws, treaties or regulations, the volatility of the price of our ordinary shares; our incorporation under the laws of Bermuda and the different rights to relief that may be available compared to other countries, including the United States, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, environmental factors, political events, public health threats, international hostilities including the ongoing developments in the Ukraine region, acts by terrorists or acts of piracy on ocean-going vessels, the length and severity of epidemics and pandemics, including the ongoing global outbreak of the novel coronavirus ("Covid-19"), and their impacts on the demand for seaborne transportation of petroleum products, the impact of increasing scrutiny and changing expectations from investors, lenders and other market participants with respect to our Environmental, Social and Governance policies, the impact of port or canal congestion and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with Commission.

We caution readers of this report not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. These forward-looking statements are no guarantee of our future performance, and actual results and future developments may vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

