

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Israel's Rushdi Food Industries is recalling one lot of Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini due to potential Salmonella contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves Mighty Sesame 10.9 Oz Organic Tahini in squeezable bottle with UPC Code 858313006208 and the specific expiration date of 3/28/23.



The affected product was distributed to stores located in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as well as Wal-Mart stores nationwide during the first 2 weeks of May 2022.



The recall was initiated after the company received a notification by the FDA and the West Virginia Department of Health of the potential presence of Salmonella in this specific lot.



All Stores who had purchased the product within the particular lot code were informed and the affected products were removed from their shelves.



Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The food-born illness' symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps.



Infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.



However, the company has not received any reports of illness or injury related to the recalled product to date.



Consumers who may have purchased the product are urged to discard or return the product for credit or refund.



In similar recalls due to salmonella contamination, Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. in late July called back certain Natural Grocers Brand Organic Amaranth Grain. J. M. Smucker Co. called back its JIF peanut butter recently for the same concern. Many other companies, who used JIF peanut butter as ingredient, also recalled their products.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de