Ancestry, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, today announced it has expanded AncestryDNA to 54 new markets across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Now available to consumers in 89 countries and territories on five continents, this expansion more than doubles the number of markets where people can access AncestryDNA, enabling millions more people to find and connect with their family.

Ancestry's simple, step-by-step DNA test reveals an individual's unique ethnic background and helps match them to new relatives. AncestryDNA provides a precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail and in-depth historical insights that connects people to the places in the world where their family story began.

"We are delighted to bring AncestryDNA to new customers across five continents. This global expansion for Ancestry builds upon the breadth and depth of our market-leading global DNA product and community," said Brian Donnelly, Senior Vice President and General Manager of AncestryDNA and Ancestry International. "People in each of these markets will now have access to the full suite of AncestryDNA features including ethnicity estimates and inheritance, DNA matches, community assignments, and reports about traits that are influenced by their genetics. In addition, these customers have the ability to access our growing library of family history records, which includes over 30 billion digital records from more than 80 countries of origin to support their genealogy and family history research."

The full list of new markets that AncestryDNA is available for purchase include:

Caribbean: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and Grenadines, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos, US Virgin Islands

Pacific Islands: Guam, American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands

South America: Argentina, Guyana

Europe: Portugal, Latvia, Iceland, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Monaco, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Serbia, Moldova, Azerbaijan, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro

Asia: Philippines, Singapore, Japan

Africa: South Africa

Ancestry expects to extend the reach of AncestryDNA to 200 markets by the end of 2023, including nearly every country and territory in North and South America, Europe, Africa and many countries in Asia.

AncestryDNA is the largest global consumer DNA network with more than 22 million people with ancestry from nearly every country in the world. With more than 1,500 distinct regions and 1 trillion DNA matches, there's endless opportunities to find family connections and better understand the different regions that make up your estimate.

Only AncestryDNA offers SideView, a first-of-its-kind scientific innovation that provides insights into which parent an individual inherited their genetics from, without requiring a parent to be tested. AncestryDNA also includes Traits, enabling consumers to discover 35+ of their most interesting traits and explore how their genes might have influenced a range of appearance, sensory, fitness, nutrient, and other personal characteristics-like endurance fitness, heart rate recovery, and more.

AncestryDNA is now available in every market listed above, and can be purchased at https://www.ancestry.com/dna.

About Ancestry

Ancestry, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, empowers journeys of personal discovery to enrich lives. With our unparalleled collection of more than 30 billion records, over 3 million subscribers and over 22 million people in our growing DNA network, customers can discover their family story and gain a new level of understanding about their lives. For over 30 years, we've built trusted relationships with millions of people who have chosen us as the platform for discovering, preserving and sharing the most important information about themselves and their families.

