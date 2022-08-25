State-owned NHPC and Bharat Electronics Ltd will leverage their complementary strengths to set up a gigawatt-scale vertically integrated solar manufacturing unit.From pv magazine India State-owned Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and National Hydroelectric Power Corp. (NHPC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up a gigawatt-scale vertically integrated polysilicon-to-solar module manufacturing unit. "The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and NHPC to cooperate and collaborate in conceptualization, structuring, and implementation of the gigawatt-scale ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...